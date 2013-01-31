Bacterial vaginosis is not considered an STD, but it can be exacerbated by sex.(GETTY IMAGES)Unfortunately, some of us are just more prone to these annoying infections. In fact, 80 percent of women who have had at least two infections will have recurrences. The good news: You can have a healthy sex life and a healthy urinary tract. Just follow these three simple rules:

Drink plenty of water and cranberry juice. Water really does flush out your system. And drinking cranberry juice isn't just an old wives' tale-it's a natural way to speed up recovery from and prevent future urinary tract infections. Two 4-ounce glasses a day of the red stuff is ideal.

Wear cotton underwear. Cotton has a key advantage over silk and polyester: It's breathable, so you sweat less in it, leaving less dampness for bacteria to flourish.

Empty your bladder before and after sex. And, if you're especially prone to UTIs, wash your vagina before and after as well. Why bother? This eliminates bacteria before it has a chance to transfer to your urethra and work its way inside and up the tract.