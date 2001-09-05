Embarrassing Questions: Is it true I'll live longer if I eat every other day?

Q: Is it true I'll live longer if I eat every other day?



A: It is true that studies show this. It's also true that all the good studies were done on rats, mice, and worms. That said, there is some evidence that severely restricting calories by eating every other day may prevent cancers and lengthen lifespan. However, the only study in humans was retrospective, meaning it looked back on a population that ate like this and then drew conclusions. In real-world practice, most of us would find this diet very tough to stick to, because it would make us tired and darn cranky on fasting days.

