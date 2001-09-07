Embarrassing Questions: Does the size of his foot predict the size of his you-know-what?

Q: True or False? The size of his foot (or finger... or nose...) predicts the size of his you-know-what.



A: False. Though many a woman has looked from her date's feet to his groin, there's absolutely no predicting the size of his package, according to a study published in the British Journal of Urology International. In fact, you can't tell his size by looking at any body part except that part. Aren't you glad we cleared that one up?

For more answers to embarrassing questions, check our out new book, What the Yuck?!