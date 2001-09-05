Embarrassing Questions: My handbag weighs a ton. Can I get stooped over to one side from it?

Q:I carry everything in my handbag and it weighs a ton. Can I get stooped over to one side from it?

A:Yes, you can: Carrying a heavy purse on one shoulder can trigger shoulder and back pain. It can cause posture issues as well-usually because you are compensating for the weight by hunching one shoulder. That causes a postural imbalance, and after years and years, it might be very visible. It's best to limit the weight of your bag to three pounds, and for heavier loads use backpacks or roller bags. Not the most fashionable, I know, but it's a choice between being fashionable and having back pain.

