Molly Sims: Fab for Fall

You think you'd feel self-conscious around a supermodel style expert. And yet meeting with 37-year-old Molly Sims-who rose to fame as a model for Sports Illustrated and Victoria's Secret and a host of MTV's "House of Style"-leads to anything but.

In her easy Kentucky accent, Molly talks work and play: how she's recently added jewelry designer to her resume with her new line Grayce by Molly Sims, why her strict workout regimen lets her not stress about what she eats, and what she's most grateful for.

Q: You're a believer in healthy eating, right?

A: I think I've done every crazy diet there was in the beginning, but it's weird: I'm thinner now than I was when I was modeling. I don't obsess about it. I have a really strict regimen of exercise, so I pretty much can eat what I want...but, no, I hate saying that.

Q: Because then people think you're just eating pizza and chocolate cake.

A: 'Cause I'm not. No, I work out for an hour to an hour-and-a-half, five to six days a week, hardcore. I mean, my butt was up at 7:30 this morning and at [the studio of trainer] Tracy Anderson to work out at 8. They're great, they push you.

Q: You're from Kentucky. Is there anything about you that speaks of that?

A: I still love red velvet cake. My mom FedExes a red velvet cake she makes from scratch to me every birthday. And she walked four miles a day for 25 years. She always said, you should take care of yourself, you shouldn't let yourself go. That's a very Southern thing. I can remember watching her doing Jack LaLanne on the back of a chair, for sure! The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Q: What do you do to feel healthy?

A: I watch my wheat intake. I drink a hot lemon water when I wake up. It cleanses your palate. And I dry brush, which is great for your circulation. Oh my God, it's amazing.

Q: You're full of great health tips!

A: I should have a blog! If you want to get into a dress, watch your salt intake for three days. Don't down soy sauce and sushi. I think if more people were healthy, they'd have

a better outlook on life.

Q: How do you describe your style?

A: Probably eclectic chic. It's kind of done-undone.

Q: Is there any celeb that you wish you could get your hands on and make over?

A: Oh! I know a celebrity! Britney Spears. I mean, that girl is so cute. [I'd go] monochromatic. I would take away the boots, the tank tops. She's so pretty-she just needs help with dressing. She gets too many trends going at once.

Q: What's your go-to outfit?

A: A boyfriend jacket, a beautiful T-shirt, and great jeans. If you know me well, you'll know what mood I'm in, how good I'm feeling about myself [by how I dress].

Q: What might you wear when you're feeling good about yourself-or not?

A: I'll cover more when I'm not feeling good about myself. I like things bigger, an oversized cardigan or jacket. It's probably not the most flattering. Even though, in my mind, it makes me look thinner. [Laughs.]

Q: What style of clothing is flattering on every body?

A: A Diane von Furstenberg black wrap dress. It's chic, it's flattering, and you can wear it day and night. I have several that I've worn for years! It's the material. You don't have to iron it, you can take it on a trip, it looks great in a meeting.



Brian Bowen Smith

Q: What's your take on women who've gone under the knife?

A: I'm not not a proponent of cosmetic surgery. I had braces for two-and-a-half years, and I promise you, I wouldn't be the same girl if I didn't. I would not have smiled. If somebody's nose or boobs has bothered them their entire life and affects their positive outlook, who am I to tell them not to do it? [But] I think Heidi Montag is a really sick girl, something is off. You don't get F-size boobs. And I'm not judging her. I feel sorry for her.

Q: Your jewelry line is called Grayce because your mom said you should be graceful and grateful. What are you most grateful for now?

A: My parents. My mom's my best friend. It doesn't matter what premiere or red carpet ... at the end of the day, what I really treasure is my friends and family. My mom was sick last year, and I still want to have my first baby with her and have her help me pick out my wedding dress. Fame's not real. It's awesome, but not real. I think it's awesome when you get to travel somewhere randomly. What I think is shitty is that people are always criticizing you. I mean, God bless Jen.

Q: Jen?

A: Aniston. Like, so hard. All these critiques, always. I know her really well, she's this awesome girl, but it's just so hard. I give her credit.

Q: As a model, you've probably had to endure a lot of criticism. How have you dealt with it?

A: Once you've been a model, you've had pretty much every rejection: Your shoulders are too big, your calves are too big, you're too skinny, you're too fat. Honestly, at this point, I love myself more than what anyone else thinks. I can't sit here and say, 'I don't care.' That would be a lie. But as you get older, it doesn't quite mean as much, you know?

Molly's 6 Tricks for Instant Style

1. Learn your neckline. 'You need to know your neckline, what looks good on you, whether it be a scoop, a V, strapless, square. Do you have good arms?

Do you not like your arms? Are your boobs big? It depends on how you're cut. My neckline is a V, scoop, or strapless.'

2. Don't go back to the 80s. 'It's a very tricky look on most women. The shoulder pads? I'm not a fan. Of course, I have football shoulders!'

3. Follow the classic rule. 'Wear darker on the bottom, lighter on the top.'

4. Bargain shopping? Buy bigger. 'When you're buying cheaper, you buy bigger. It hangs better. When you buy cheap, the fabric isn't as good, so it'll hang better

on you if it's bigger.'

5. Invest in basics. 'The key to mixing high-end and low-end is to really get great basics, your go-to, quality pieces. Have a great white shirt, a great white T, a great black jacket, a great khaki jacket, a great black skirt.'

6. Don't splurge on trends. 'Always spend less on trendy pieces. You can use them to change a great simple outfit that no one's going to know that you've worn. I think the key to living out of a suitcase for 10 years is that I would have such great pieces, and I would buy cheap pieces to mix it up.'