Fight Belly Fat With Pilates

Fight belly pooch with these three basic Pilates moves. Research has shown that they're more effective at working your tummy muscles than crunches!.

Start lying on your back with legs straight and together, arms by your sides. Bring your arms up and over your head, so the fingertips point toward the back wall. Bring your arms slowly forward; as they pass your ears, let your chin drop, engage your abs, and begin to curl your body up, reaching toward your toes. Slowly curl back down. The movement should be controlled and continuous, with your legs on the floor at all times. Do 6-8 reps.Lie on your back with knees bent to 90-degree angles and feet lifted. Tighten abs as you inhale, and lift arms up and back over head Exhale and swing arms forward, straightening legs so your body forms a V. If needed, put hands on the floor for support. Roll down slowly, bending knees and bringing arms overhead. Do 15 reps.

Trainer tip: To improve your balance, work more muscles, and get faster results, do the workout barefoot.



Lie on your back on a mat with knees bent, feet on the floor, and hands behind your head (don't clasp your fingers). Tighten your ab muscles as you lift your head, shoulders, and upper back off the floor and twist your torso to the left, simultaneously move your right elbow and left knee toward each other while straightening your right leg (the lower your straight leg goes, the more challenging the move will be). Draw your right knee back up and immediately twist right to move your left elbow and right knee toward each other while straightening your left leg; that's one rep. Do 15 reps.