Gillian Jacobs' Love-It List

Sasha Eisenamn Instant style

'I am not so good with accessories. I don't even have my ears pierced! But I have one necklace I wear a lot: a gold anchor with diamonds. (It was a gift!)' Get the anchor look with Spring Street Chain and Ribbon Anchor Necklace ($30; artisangemsboutique.com).

Hikes with a good book!

'I listened to Ulysses on my iPod when I was hiking once, and it didn't make any sense. Then I realized I had it on shuffle!' Ulysses by James Joyce ($12.95; bn.com).

My ahh! moment

'I have been obsessed with lavender for a while. I have a scented candle in my front hall, and I smell it every time I walk in.'

Quickie makeup

'Concealer, mascara, and a little bit of blush. That's my five-minute routine.' CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara in Very Black ($8.95; drugstores).

A sweet treat

'I can't live without Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. I am a sucker for any chocolate–peanut butter combination.'

Great gym gear

'Most of my sportswear is from Target-black capri gym pants by Champion and a Champion sports bra. My shoes are Avia.'

My favorite jeans

'I definitely feel most comfortable in jeans. Dark-denim leggings are the ones I really like now.'