Antioxidant-Rich, Low-Cal Sangria Recipe

sangria This antioxidant-rich sangria recipe from nutritionist Christine Avanti, author of Skinny Chicks Dont Eat Salad, is also low in calories.

Ingredients:

½ pound fresh strawberries, sliced

1 peach, thinly sliced

1 orange, thinly sliced

1 lime, thinly sliced

2 cups red wine

1 ounce cherry liqueur

1 cup club soda

Mint, for garnish

Directions:

1. Place fruit in a large, chilled glass pitcher. Add wine and liqueur, stir lightly. Cover and refrigerate for at least 12 hours. Remove from refrigerator, and add club soda; stir. Fill 4 glasses halfway with ice cubes; add sangria. Garnish with lime wedge, strawberry, and a mint leaf. (Serving size: 12 ounces)

Nutrition:

Calories 173; Fat 0g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 20g; Sugars 12g; Fiber 3g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 18mg; Calcium 37mg