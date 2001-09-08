Trista Sutter's Pancakes Are Low-Fat, Low-Cal, and Low-Guilt

Bethenny Frankel came up with this low-fat recipe for whole-wheat blueberry pancakes for Bachelorette star Trista Sutter.

Prep: 3 minutes

Cook: 6 minutes

Makes 3 servings

Ingredients:

¾ cup multigrain pancake mix (such as Arrowhead Mills)

1 tablespoon canola oil

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons soy milk

½ cup fresh blueberries

Maple syrup

Powdered sugar (optional)

Instructions:

1. Combine first 4 ingredients (through blueberries).

2. Pour about ¼ cup batter (or use a 2-ounce ice-cream scoop) per pancake onto a hot nonstick griddle or skillet. Cook over medium heat for about 2 to 3 minutes or until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked. Flip pancakes over, and cook an additional 2 to 3 minutes or until bottoms are golden brown. Pile on a plate in 1 stack. Cover with a hand towel to keep warm.

3. Place 2 pancakes on each of 3 plates. Drizzle with the maple syrup, and dust with some powdered sugar, if desired.

Serving size:

Two 5-inch pancakes

Nutrition:

Calories 212; Fat 6g (sat 0g, mono 4g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 6mg; Protein 6g; Carbohydrate 34g; Sugars 6g; Fiber 4g; Iron 2mg; Sodium 286mg; Calcium 114mg