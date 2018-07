From Health magazine

Q: After the weekend, I retain so much fluid that I have trouble zipping my jeans. How can I de-bloat?

This is what I swear by: Make a big pot of pureed vegetable soup (its naturally low-cal), using any veggies you have in the house—onions, broccoli, carrots—and eat it with brown rice. To get some protein, have hummus, raw nuts, beans, or tofu.

And for de-bloating snacks, try asparagus, celery, cucumbers, and cranberries—all good diuretics. Youll feel like a new person!