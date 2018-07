From Health magazine

Q: My guy eats fattening stuff and never seems to gain weight. How can I avoid wrecking my diet with him?

A: If its a question of him constantly wanting you to eat what hes eating, then you need to call him on it.

Otherwise, do what I refer to as “taste everything, eat nothing.” In other words, eat all your healthier foods as usual and then have just a little bit of a variety of the decadent stuff. No food is fattening in small quantities. Key word: small.