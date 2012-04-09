8 Natural Ways to Beat Spring Allergies

IstockphotoSneezing, a runny nose, itchy eyesnagging allergy symptoms like these can put a damper on anyones enjoyment of springs tender beauty. And the treatments your traditional doctor may offer arent much less annoying than the symptoms: weekly desensitization injections, drugs, and nasal sprays laced with steroids.

I know this firsthand. Back before my days as a natural medicine writer, I was saddled with allergies that sent me from doctor to doctor in search of relief. After skin testing finally suggested I was sensitive to certain spring-flowering trees, I endured weekly allergy shots, took drugs that made me dopey, and still I suffered through the entire season.

Matters worsened when I moved from Manhattan to a house in the country. As much as I loved my new home, I was miserable for those lovely spring weeks when I should have been celebrating the beauty that surrounded me.

Homeopathy to the rescue

Then, thanks to an assignment to write about homeopathy, I experienced a dramatic cure that ended my allergies on the spot. Truly. Call it a placebo effect, call it mind over matter, call it whatever you want. The fact is that after one two-hour visit to a homeopath, I was cured of my spring allergy symptoms. Now, years later, Im still symptom-free.

When I got the assignment to write about this 200-year-old medical practice that defies credulity, I decided to pit homeopathy against my stubborn allergy symptoms. I found Joyce Frye, DO, an osteopath trained in homeopathy. At the time I saw her, Dr. Frye was practicing in Philadelphia; she has since joined the University of Maryland School of Medicine integrative medicine staff.

Homeopathy didnt make much sense to me. In fact, it sounded completely wacky. Homeopathic remedies are made from plant, animal, and mineral sources, diluted to such an extent that not even a molecule of the original substance may still remain. The theory is that by ingesting minute amounts of a substance that would normally cause symptoms (such as an allergic reaction) in a healthy person, you can trigger some kind of healing response, instead.

I didnt expect homeopathy to work on my allergies, but since it seemed safe enough to try, I gave it a shot in the interest of research.

Next Page: Fear of spiders + breast cancer = allergy cure? [ pagebreak ]My visit to Dr. Frye was typical of a visit to a classical homeopath. She interviewed me at length (it felt like therapy), excavated my medical and psychological history, and noted my symptoms, both physical and emotional. Then, she figured out which of the hundreds of homeopathic remedies best matched my “symptom profile.”

My consultation lasted about two hours. After learning that Im positively phobic about spiders and that my mother had breast cancer, Dr. Frye matched my symptoms to a rare remedy used to treat arachnophobia. (The connection between spiders and breast cancer? Because, Dr. Frye told me, cancer cells are often configured in a spider-like formation.)

Just one little white pill of Carcinosinum Burnett, which is diluted from actual cancer cells, did the trick. Soon, I was free of clogged sinuses, headaches, and other symptomsand I still am, years later. I cant tell you why or how it workedbut it did. Really. To learn more about homeopathy, or to find a qualified practitioner, visit Homeopathic.org.

Seven more tips from a naturopath

Paul S. Anderson, ND, a member of the core faculty at Bastyr University in Kenmore, Wash., is a naturopathic physician who tells me that seven natural strategiesin addition to homeopathycan help you defeat spring allergies: