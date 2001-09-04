Icy Summer Treats: Fruit Juice Adds Flavor to This Low-Fat Popsicle

Layers of pomegranate and orange juice concentrate make this pomegranate sunrise recipe a refreshing pick-me-up on a hot summer day.

Prep: 3 minutes

Cook: 5 minutes

Stand: 5 minutes

Freeze: 4 hours

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

1/⁮2 cup sugar

1/⁮2 plus 1/⁮3 cup water, divided

12 ounces pomegranate juice

1 (6-ounce) can thawed orange juice concentrate, undiluted

Instructions:

1. Combine sugar and 1⁮/2 cup water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 30 seconds, remove from heat, and let cool 5 minutes.

2. Mix 1⁮/3 cup sugar syrup with the pomegranate juice. In a separate bowl, combine the remaining 1⁮3 cup sugar syrup, 1⁮/3 cup water, and orange juice concentrate.

3. Fill 8 pop molds 1⁮/3 of the way with pomegranate mixture; freeze 1 1⁮/2 hours. Remove molds from freezer, add orange juice mixture, leaving 1 inch of the mold empty, and insert the pop sticks; freeze 1 1⁮/2 hours. Remove pops, and add remaining pomegranate mixture; freeze about 1 hour or until firm. To reverse the color order, start with the orange juice mixture, follow with pomegranate mixture, then orange juice mixture. (Serving size: 1 pop)

Nutrition:

Calories 114; Fat 0g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 29g; Sugars 28g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 6mg; Calcium 16mg