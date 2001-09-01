Icy Summer Treats: Try This Lighter Cafe Alternative

Health.com
September 01, 2001

This mocha frappe freeze recipe is an icy take on your favorite cafe treat. To form the shape shown, use silicone canele molds. Caneles are small French pastries; you can find the molds online or at cooking stores. If you don't want to add the thin layer of fat-free half-and-half, add the total amount of half-and-half to the espresso mixture.

Prep: 7 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Stand: 10 minutes
Freeze: 3 1⁮2 hours
Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:
1 tablespoon instant espresso powder
1 cup water
1⁮/2 cup sugar
1⁮/4 cup chocolate syrup (such as Hershey's)
1 1⁮/2 cups fat-free half-and-half, divided
Light-colored corn syrup or agave nectar (optional)
15 chocolate wafer cookies, crumbled (optional)

Instructions:
1. Combine espresso powder and water in a saucepan, and place over medium-high heat. Stir in sugar and chocolate syrup; cook, stirring constantly, until tiny bubbles form around edge (do not boil) and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat, and let stand 5-10 minutes. Stir in 1 1⁮/4 cups half-and-half.

2. Pour mixture into 8 molds (to about 80 percent fullness), and insert pop sticks; freeze about 3 hours or until firm.

3. Remove molds from freezer; distribute reserved 1/⁮4 cup half-and-half among pops. Freeze 30 minutes or until firm.

4. Before serving, remove molds from freezer and invert onto a large plate. If desired, decorate by using a pastry brush or small spoon to brush corn syrup or agave nectar on bottoms of pops; cover with cookie crumbs. Turn pops on side, brush centers with corn syrup or agave, and sprinkle on cookie crumbs. Serve immediately. (Serving size: 1 pop)

Nutrition:
Calories 154; Fat 0g (sat 1g, mono 1g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 4mg; Protein 2g; Carbohydrate 32g; Sugars 24g; Fiber 0g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 156mg; Calcium 45mg

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up