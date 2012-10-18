Natural Living Quiz: How Green a Food Shopper Are You?

Getty ImagesSo you're at the grocery store. In your heart, you want to do the right thingand buy the right thing. You know how important it is to save energy, recycle, and be a responsible, eco-friendly consumer.

But sometimes, especially when it comes to food, the best choices arent so clear. This quiz is based on the wisdom contained in the new book Whole Green Catalog: 1,000 Best Things for You and the Earth. The choices here will help you find your way through the supermarket aisles and feel good about your purchases.