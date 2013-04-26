Get Creative on Date Night

Do your dates typically consist of dinner and maybe a movie? Shake up date night by trying a comedy show, visiting an ice-skating rink, or going on a mini road-trip  whatever you havent done before. Dance classes also let you get close to your date, and you'll burn some calories while you're at it.

Not sure what to order on a dinner date? Try these tips from Health.com expert Bethenny Frankel: Snack before so youre not as hungry, avoid sugary drinks, and choose a restaurant with healthy options, like your local Mediterranean joint.

If you're just starting to date but afraid to reveal a health problem, practice what to say, never reveal everything on a first date, and remember to be casual, yet confident. If youre testing out online dating, try a dating web site for people with your same condition.

Starting to date again after a divorce can be difficult, so before you do, be sure to understand what went wrong in the past, be willing to learn from what happened, and dont look back.