Get Creative on Date Night

Do your dates typically consist of dinner and maybe a movie? Shake up date night by trying a comedy show, visiting an ice-skating rink, or going on a mini road-trip whatever you havent done before. Dance classes also let you get close to your date, and you'll burn some calories while you're at it.
Not sure what to order on a dinner date? Try these tips from Health.com expert Bethenny Frankel: Snack before so youre not as hungry, avoid sugary drinks, and choose a restaurant with healthy options, like your local Mediterranean joint.
If you're just starting to date but afraid to reveal a health problem, practice what to say, never reveal everything on a first date, and remember to be casual, yet confident. If youre testing out online dating, try a dating web site for people with your same condition.
Starting to date again after a divorce can be difficult, so before you do, be sure to understand what went wrong in the past, be willing to learn from what happened, and dont look back.