Celebrity Inspired Workouts

October 18, 2012

Looking to spice up your workout? Try one of Keri Russells favorite ways to keep active and bike to dinner instead of drive, or use a BOSU ball, Christina Hendricks go-to way to mix things up at the gym. Cheryl Burke prefers rigorous dancing to shed a few pounds, and if you want to burn calories with minimal effort, but a lot of fun, try Kristen Bells trick and just laugh.

For a sure-fire way to tone up, “The Biggest Losers” fitness guru Jillian Michaels suggests using kettlebells, which incorporate explosive movements, and are core-based, to help make you stronger.

If you need a body confidence boost, Jennifer Love Hewitt reminds herself to appreciate her womanly shape and MoNique makes sure to think of her assets – not her love handles every time she gets into bed at night.

