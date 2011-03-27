Closet Management

•Keep your hoarding tendencies in check! If you havent worn an outfit in a year or if it doesnt fit and flatter, out it goes! Try hosting a clothing swap. Gather up some gal pals, pop open a bottle of bubbly, and dig into a pile of free clothes and accessories.

•Audit your closet! Start by weeding out anything that is outdated, ill-fitting (salvage classic pieces that can be tailored), unflattering, or overworn. Then take the time to mix and match your current pieces to create new combinations. Snap a photothe next time you find yourself with “nothing to wear” just scroll through your pics for the perfect outfit.