Color Tips

•Want to get creative with your style? Just add a shock of color to your outfit. Dont know which colors work best for you? Think TEAL! The mix of blue and yellow makes it ideal for all skin types and hair colors. Other universally flattering colors include true red, eggplant, and turquoise.

•If color scares you, add flair to your outfit with colorful accessories. Shoes are great for doing this. Just substitute your basic black pair with vibrant pumps.

•Dont forget classic neutrals. Colors can be trendy so build your wardrobe around two neutral colors that work well together, like black and camel. Buy most of your basics in these two hues and get creative with a shock of color. For example, add some flair to your little black dress with a punch of color at the waist. Or pair a gray blazer with a royal-blue blouse. Other neutrals include white, beige, navy blue, and even hunter green.