Do you need a few lipstick tips for natural lip looks?

•No one wants a chapped pucker, so start by prepping your lips with a gentle scruba tiny bit of sugar mixed with olive oil will do the trick. The exfoliation removes dead skin cells so lips are ready for color.

•Moisture is a must! Keep a luxe balm by your bedside so you dont forget to hydrate. Remember, lips age too. To prevent fine lines and wrinkles around your mouth, use lip products with SPF.

•Hate reapplying all the time? Try a lip stain. They temporarily tint lips, making them kissably safe, but they dont add shine or dimension. Quick fix: Add gloss. How about feathering? Line your lips with a lip liner that closely matches the shade of your lipstick.