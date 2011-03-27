Praying for an answer to puffy eyes? Fake eight hours of sleep with wide-awake eye makeup tricks.

•Start with a de-puffing eye gela daily dab will make a difference. Apply under the eyes and blend gently. Let it fully absorb and then use a concealer. Be sure to use a shade lighter than your foundation, preferably with a yellow undertone. It will work wonders on purple- and blue-tinted bags.

•Get you curl on! Use an eyelash curler to make your specs open wide. Follow up with two coats of mascarabe sure to wiggle the wand from side to side as you apply. Need to fight the clump? Rub the mascara brush on a tissue before coating lashes. Some eye brightening donts: Skip mascara on bottom eyelashesit will help draw attention away from the bags. And avoid blue and purple eye shadowthey accentuate dark circles.

•Highlight! Use light-colored (think gold or champagne) or shimmery eyeliner in the corner of your eyes closest to your nose to make them appear even wider.