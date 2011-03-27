Makeup Basics: How do I get a natural, daytime look?

Health.com
March 27, 2011

For a fresh day look, even your skin tone with a tinted moisturizerand go for one with SPF for extra protection. For a pop of color, apply cream blush to the apples of the cheek and blend. This will keep you from looking washed out. Stick to peachy, pink colors for a “pinched” look. Add a neutral shadow with gold undertones (a universal color) to the lid and apply two coats of mascaravoila, your eyes are ready to go. A sheer lip gloss is the icing on the cake! Freshen up during your break. Just dust on translucent powder to mattify your look and reduce shine.

