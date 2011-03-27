Love the spa but dont have the time? Give yourself an at-home facial at least once a week. All you need is 10 minutes and a mask. The benefits are endless! Unlike regular cleansing that remove surface dirt, facial masks draw out impurities from beneath the top layers of the epidermis. They also exfoliate, tone, hydrate, protect, and leave skin feeling smooth and soft. Like serums, masks can target specific skin needs whether theyre lack of hydration, dullness, blemishes, or anti-aging. Quick tip for sensitive skin: Test a skin patch (inside of elbow) with your desired mask 24 hours prior to putting it on your face to avoid any unexpected reactions.