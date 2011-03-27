Want smooth skin with a healthy glow? Facial scrubs or exfoliators are the new must-have items in your skin-care regime. They help speed up the new skin cell production by clearing away the old skin cells. Plus, they unclog pores. Sensitive skin tip: Avoid scrubs with scratchy grains. Look for exfoliators made with natural fruit enzymesthey dissolve dead skin cells sans irritating microbeads. How often should you exfoliate? Depends on your skin type. Do it once or twice a week if you have normal or dry skin and three to four times a week if you have oily or combination skin.