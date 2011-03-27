Want smooth skin with a healthy glow? Facial scrubs or exfoliators are the new must-have items in your skin-care regime. They help speed up the new skin cell production by clearing away the old skin cells. Plus, they unclog pores. Sensitive skin tip: Avoid scrubs with scratchy grains. Look for exfoliators made with natural fruit enzymesthey dissolve dead skin cells sans irritating microbeads. How often should you exfoliate? Depends on your skin type. Do it once or twice a week if you have normal or dry skin and three to four times a week if you have oily or combination skin.