• Remove buildup. Drab coloring and lackluster hair are often the result of hair-product buildup. Use a clarifying shampoo once a week to remove excess.

• Go green. Switch to a sulfate-free shampoo. These cleansers have all the benefits of regular hair products sans harsh detergents that strip away color and moisture.

• Make like Marcia Brady and brush your precious locks. Natural bristles with round edges work best. Brushing daily will redistribute oils throughout your hair for moisture and shine.

• Rinse with cold water. This closes the cuticle of the hair so that it appears smoother and shinier.

• Get dirty. Once a week give your hair a break from shampooing. If you are feeling extra brave, try cleansing every other day.

• Want a glossy glow? Apply hair-shine products to towel-dried locks before styling to prevent frizz. For extra shine, use on dry hair after styling. And shine baby shine.

