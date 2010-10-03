How to Cut Kitchen Clutter

IstockphotoFrom Health magazine

Go to new heights.

Maximize your cabinet space by putting things you seldom use, like special vases and china, up high.

And if your kitchen cabinets dont go up to the ceiling, “fill attractive boxes with infrequently used itemsthe roasting pan you take out only on Thanksgiving, for instanceand put them on top of your cabinets,” Zaslow says.

Play favorites.

“Keep the appliances you use every morning (the coffee maker, the blender for smoothies), right on the counter to streamline your a.m. routine,” says Zaslow, who is also the founder of GothamOrganizers.com. Stow the bread maker and anything heavy that you rarely use in a lower cabinet.

Group go-to tools.

Even if youve got lots of drawer space, group often-used cooking utensils in a great-looking container near the stove. You can grab tongs to flip chicken breasts or a wooden spoon to stir boiling pasta without taking your eyes off of the pan.

Set the table.

“For many people, empty space is a clutter magnet,” Zaslow explains. If your kitchen table looks more like a giant in-box for mail, school notices, magazines, etc., set out placematsor even set the table. It creates a physical barrier that prevents you from unconsciously dumping the days mail as you walk in the door. Bonus: You save time setting the table for meals.

Presort meals.

Make mornings less hectic by storing all breakfast foods in one easily accessible drawer or cabinet shelf, so kids can help themselves. And for school lunches, keep bread, granola bars, plastic baggies, and lunch boxes together, and put snacks like pretzels into clear plastic bins, so you can create an assembly line at the table to make packing easy.