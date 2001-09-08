Carbs Plus Caffeine Help Muscles Refuel

IstockphotoFrom Health magazine

Early-morning spinning class just kicked your butt? A bagel will help your muscles recover, but youll bounce back even quicker by washing it down with a cup of coffee (or three). Australian researchers recently found that athletes who consumed both carbs and caffeine following a tough workout had 66% higher levels of glycogen, the muscles primary fuel source during exercise, than those who only had carbs. (The caffeine may help move glucose into the muscles, where its stored as glycogen until your next workout.)

Just keep in mind that this type of postworkout diet is best following an intense training session; scarfing down all those calories after a leisurely stroll wont help you control your weight.