10 Minutes to Great Legs

Based on trainer Petra Kolbers new DVD, Elegant Strength, this 10-minute no-sweat workout also sculpts your thighs and butt. Do itplus some cardio3 to 4 times a week, and youll lose 6 pounds in 4 weeks.

Stand with your feet together and arms down by your sides. Shift your weight onto your left leg, then turn your right leg out and extend it to the side. Bring your palms together in front of your chest.

Lift your right foot and touch your toes to the inside of your left calf, keeping your knee turned out. Tighten your abs and extend your arms overhead. Hold for 3–5 breaths, then return to starting position. Do 8–12 reps, then switch sides and repeat.

Trainer tip: To improve your balance, work more muscles, and get faster results, do the workout barefoot.



Stand with feet together and hands at your sides. Step back about 3 feet with right foot and raise arms overhead, palms facing each other. Keeping abs tight, bend legs and lower into a lunge.

Trainer tip: As you lower down, dont let your front knee go past your toes.



Push off with back leg and come to standing, balancing on left leg with right leg extended behind you and toes pointing down. Open and lower arms to shoulder height. Hold for 3–5 breaths, then return to starting position. Do 8–12 reps, then switch sides and repeat.Sit with your legs together straight out in front of you, feet flexed, and arms by your sides. Place your hands on the floor near your hips, fingers pointing forward. Keep your abs engaged and try not to lean back.Lift your hips, pressing them toward the ceiling. Try to make a straight, diagonal line from your head to your feet. Hold for 3–5 breaths, then return to starting position. Do 8–12 reps.

Trainer tip: For an extra challenge, while your hips are lifted, raise and lower right leg, then repeat with left leg before returning to starting position.