The Amazing Power of Avocados

From Health magazine

Calling all guac addicts: Avocados keep you thin, protect your vision, and may even prevent cancer.

1 Eye opener

Protect your vision with a few slices of avocado at lunch or dinner. Avocados are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants found in the retina that keep eyes healthy; they also may help prevent age-related problems, like cataracts and macular degeneration.

2 Cancer fighter

Extracts from avocados kill or stop the growth of precancerous cells that lead to oral cancer and may have a similar effect on other cancers, according to a recent study. Researchers credit the fruits unique combo of nutrientswhich include folate and vitamins C and E.

3 Nutrient booster

Add avocado to salsa for a bigger health payoff. A study from The Ohio State University found that people absorbed four-and-a-half times more of the cancer-fighter lycopene from the tomatoes when avocado was added; the healthy fats help you absorb more nutrients.

4 Healthier fat

Skip the mayo, and go for creamy avocado on your sandwich. It packs 4 grams of heart-healthy monounsaturated fat (which lowers cholesterol), 2 grams of fiber, and 1 gram of protein per ounce, making it a lower-fat, more-filling substitute for the white stuff.