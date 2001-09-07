The Disney Princess Half-Marathon: A Magical Race for a Serious Runner

Growing up in Miami, I was only a four-hour drive from Disney World, making this enchanted place a staple growing up. But the last time I went traipsing around the Magic Kingdom, it was Grad Nite, and I was a senior in high school. Fast-forward 14 years (yikes!) and I again found myself running through the Magic Kingdom. This time I wasnt 17, and this wasnt an after-hours teen fest. I was one of 13,000 runners (mostly women, but a few men too) who descended upon Orlando for the second running of the Disney Princess half-marathon.

A royal quest

Part of the Disney Endurance seriesthey added a new race this year: the Wine and Dine half-marathon, a night half-marathon in October followed by an after-hours party in the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival (I am all over this!)the Disney Princess half is more than a 13.1-mile run, its a mini empowerment session.

This was a celebration of women on their quest to becoming fit and healthy. Each participant was asked to embrace the attributes of Disney princesses: commitment, courage, determination, fantasy, perseverance, and strength. (I am sure its no coincidence these are the same qualities a runner needs to make it to the finish line.) Another great bonus: A portion of the proceeds raised from this event went to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.



Princess for a day

Race-day morning I dragged my sleepy self out of bed at 2:30 a.m. The race has a 6 a.m. start time, so if youre not a morning person, dont bother. If you are, youll love watching the sun slowly light the skyits breathtaking! I made my way down to the lobby of the Polynesian Resort and waited with the other runners for the 3:45 a.m. bus to the start.

But I felt a bit underdressed. I donned my traditional race attire: capris, shirt, sneakers, and my favorite running hat. Everyone else was outfitted in ballerina tutus, tiaras, Mickey Mouse ears, and veils. Some even had on full costumeskudos to the woman who ran dressed as The Little Mermaids Ariel wearing a bandeau bathing suit top!

Cinderellas Fairy Godmother gave a few words of wisdom, wished us well on our journey, and then fireworks flew. As I made my way from Epcot to the Magic Kingdom and back again, I was overcome with emotion. It was like running through my childhood.

All of the characters I grew up withMickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duckand some that I didntThe Princess and the Frogs Tiana, Lilo and Stitch, and Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbeanlined the streets waving and cheering me on. (OK, they were cheering everyone on, but you know what I mean.)

Throughout the race, runners took full advantage of their all-access pass to the Disney cast, lining up to take pictures with them along the way. Part of me wanted to too, but my competitive nature nixed that idea. I did, however, snap a couple of photos post-race.

After I crossed the finish line (11th half-marathon, check!), I stood by and shouted words of encouragement to my fellow princesses. The most touching part: The faces of the women who were steps away from finishing their first half-marathon. Their smiles, laughter, and tears transported me back to the finish line of my first half-marathonmore than two years agowhen I wasnt jaded by PRs (personal records) but just happy to finish.

Magical miles

Of all the races Ive participated in, the Disney half-marathon is by far the most whimsical. At one point, I remember tucking in behind Princess Jasmine and Prince Aladdin! If you are a fan of unconventional road races like this, there are tons of wacky ones out there where runners concentrate on having fun and not the time on the clock.

I think the Disney Princess half-marathon falls into this category, making it perfect for first-timers. The course is also predominately flat except for a hill or two toward the end, so it wont pound the life out of your body. Plus, running in an almost all-female field is like a sprinkle of fairy dust from Tinker Bell herselfsimply magical!