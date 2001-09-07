Do You Have Rheumatoid Arthritis? Take Our Survey

When people think of arthritis, they often picture a grandparent or older person. But rheumatoid arthritis is different. Its a type of arthritis that can strike at any age, even in children. (In adulthood its usually diagnosed between ages 40 to 60). Unlike the arthritis that can occur with aging, rheumatoid arthritis is caused by a rogue immune reaction that damages the joints.

If you have rheumatoid arthritis, wed like to hear from you. How does the disease affect your life? And what type of information would you like to read about on Health.com? Take this 13-question survey to help shape future content on Health.com.