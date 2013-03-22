30 Seconds to Strong Legs

Yoga For Your Body. Sara Ivanhoe's newest DVD series is Yoga on the Edge. She teaches at YogaWorks in Santa Monica, California.

For better knees (and much more) try this simple pose.

From Health magazine

We all know working out is good for us, but all that walking, running, and biking can be brutal on your knees. Keep yours strong and injury-free with Temple Pose, a great way to increase knee strength and stability. Do this move 3–4 times a week, and youll start to feel a difference in just 3 weeks.

Stand with your feet at least 4 feet apart, toes turned out to 45 degrees. Bring palms together at heart level, lifting chest and dropping shoulders. Inhale, then begin to bend knees until thighs are parallel to the floor (or as close as you can get to that). Be sure knees stay over feet (dont let them cave in toward center!), and keep your back as straight as possible without arching it. Draw your belly in and up, and drop your tailbone down. Hold for 5–15 breaths; release and return to standing. Repeat up to 3 times.