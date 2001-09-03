How to Tell if Your Doctor Knows What He's Talking About

IstockphotoFrom Health magazine

Watch for these red-flag phrases that suggest your “skin-care specialist” is subpar, says San Francisco ophthalmologist Krista Ramonas, MD, who has treated medical and aesthetic patients for six years.

“Youll look 20 years younger.”

Beware the cosmetic doctor who overpromises, Ramonas says. Instead of flattering you, he should be discussing what you can reasonably expect from the procedure and addressing possible side effects.

“Im an artist.”

The prima donna who tosses this phrase around may value her vision over standard operating procedures. “There is a little bit of art to it,” Ramonas points out, “but theres a lot more science. We have certain parameters we all have to follow.”

“Im so good, Ive never seen complications.”

That may be code for “not very experienced,” Ramonas says. “Medicine is always about being prepared for complications.” You need a doctor who can handle the unexpected.