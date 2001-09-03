Stuck in Another Long Line? Nix Holiday Stress With This Stretch

How many minutes have you spent waiting in line during the holidays? Between the queue at the coffee shop, the stores at the mall, and sitting in traffic, those minutes can add up to hours. Instead of grumbling about all the time you're wasting, try this simple breath and movement Vinyasa sequence to stretch out your shoulders, improve your posture, and relieve holiday tension.



(Getty Images)

You can do this either sitting or standing. Begin by interlacing your fingers. Turn them inside out with your palms facing up. Raise your arms above your head, taking care to squeeze them straight. On the inhale, slightly bend your elbows off to the sides to emphasize the movement of the breath into the expanding body. On the exhale, squeeze your arms straight to encourage the energy to leave the body. On the inhale, new energy floods in to rejuvenate you. And on the exhale, you clean all the stress out of your body. Repeat for at least 10 breathsor as many as it takes to get to the front of the line!