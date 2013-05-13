America’s Healthiest Superfoods for Women

Charles MastersFrom Health magazine
You love to eat, but you also love to feel great. You can do both if you choose foods that make you smarter, leaner, strongerand then use them in tasty new ways. Weve made that easy to do with Healths top 10 superfoods for women. They were selected by our panel of experts for their mega benefitsfrom bone building and energy boosting to fat busting and disease fighting.
Whats even more delicious: When you mix and match these Americas Healthiest choices, you get super combos with even more powera breakfast thats good for your heart, a dinner that fights cancer, a sweet treat that helps keep your tummy calm and mind sharp. Plus, weve rounded up 15 delicious, benefit-packed runners-up, too. View the slideshow.