Meet Our America’s Healthiest Superfoods Panel

Laurie Herr
May 13, 2013

Health scoured studies and polled dozens of experts. Then these judges narrowed and ranked our list of the top superfoods for women.

    Roshini Rajapaksa, MD, Healths Medical Editor and an assistant professor at New York University Langone Medical Center
    Cheryl Forberg, RD, a nutritionist for NBCs The Biggest Loser and the author of Positively Ageless
    David Grotto, RD, LDN, the author of 101 Foods That Could Save Your Life
    David L. Katz, MD, MPH, an associate professor in public health practice at the Yale University School of Medicine and the author of The Flavor Point Diet
    Frances Largeman-Roth, RD, Senior Food and Nutrition Editor for Health and the author of Feed the Belly: The Pregnant Moms Healthy Eating Guide

