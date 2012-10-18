Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis Spills Her Cross-Training Tips



Lindsey Jacobellis is a top American snowboarder and Olympic silver medalist. She is currently a spokesperson for Vicks DayQuil & Vicks NyQuil, training for the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, and blogging for Health.com.

The Olympic Winter Games are practically here, and its still so surreal. Being invited to participate in an international competition with the worlds best athletes is such an honor. It is also a huge adrenaline rush! I am 100% ready to perform my best in Vancouver and to make my country, my fans, and myself proud.

We havent even had Opening Ceremonies yet, and Im already experiencing all kinds of different emotions. Not only do I love competing for the U.S. but I love cheering for the U.S. It gives me such a sense of pride to see Team USA standing on the podium, and its really an amazing event.

For those of you who will be braving the cold in Vancouver to watch the competitions, dress warm! To stay warm during the winter, I always dress in lots of layers to make training easier. Cold, hot, and all temperatures in between, I love being outdoors! Regardless of the season, I spend as much time outside as possible.

In the winter I mostly snowboard, but in the summer when Im not training, I like to play tennis, bike, surf, and run. I have a competitive nature so I stay as active as possible. Also, my family lives in Vermont so I try to get back there, especially in the summer, to take out the boat I own with my brother. We always have a blast out on the water!

Im pretty new to this whole social media thing so hopefully you'll learn a thing or two about my life, staying active, and being healthy, and maybe you wont dread going to the gym anymore. As youll see, I love to be active and working out can be fun, I promise. In fact, before the Winter Olympic Games begin, I challenge everyone to find a fun way to work out…belly dancing, anyone?

Well, Im off to my workout for the day! Thanks for reading, and I appreciate the support. Being a professional snowboarder and participating in the Olympic Winter Games is amazing, but it wouldnt be nearly as great without the support of family, friends, and fans. Go Team USA!

Chat with you soon and have a good day!

– Lindsey J

Get more up to date details on Lindsey's training by following her on Twitter.