Apolo Anton Ohno's Secret to Staying Healthy During the Games

Apolo Anton Ohno is a top American speed skater and five-time Olympic medalist.

The Opening Ceremony for the 2010 Olympic Winter Games is just around corner! Before heading to Vancouver, Im enjoying the weather in Salt Lake City and trying to relax a little. Ive been training hard, eating well, and getting plenty of sleep. Well, I should say Im trying my best to get plenty of sleep. Sometimes life gets crazy and getting enough sleep can be tough. That and splurging on certain unhealthy foods are my biggest weaknesses…but come on, were all human.

In the weeks leading up to the Olympic Winter Games, rest and relaxation are so important. Not only do I perform better when Im well rested, but its my number-one defense against getting sick with a cold or flu. Other than getting enough sleep, to stay healthy during the winter I wash my hands all the time, eat healthy, and exercise frequently. Exercise helps to kick-start my immune system and, believe it or not, actually gives me more energy. Find a workout you enjoy, and youll see what I mean. Maybe even try ice skatingyou might like it!

Even though I live a healthy lifestyle, its inevitable that Ill come down with a cold or flu once or twice a year. Hopefully I wont jinx myself before the Olympic Winter Games now! If I get sick, I rest as much as possible and drink lots of fluids. Ive got a big day of training coming up and just realized I wrote a lot about sleeping in this post. Must mean I need some rest!

Sweet dreams!

– AAO

