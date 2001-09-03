Tame Your Tummy Bloat With Yoga

If you feel bloated or irregular, yoga can help. Twisting poses temporarily put gentle pressure on the stomach and intestines, acting as a kind of massage to get things moving. They also increase blood flow to your bowels, helping them function well, too. Try my favorite, the Seated Twist, once a day.

How to:

Sit with legs straight in front of you. Keeping your right leg on the floor, bend your right knee and center it in front of your body so the knee points straight ahead and your right foot is by your left hip. Keeping both sitting bones grounded and spine straight, bring left leg up and over right leg, placing the sole of your left foot firmly on the floor on the outside of your right hip (left knee will be pointing up).

To begin the twist, place left hand on the floor just behind left hip. Bend your right elbow and bring the outside of your right arm, hand and fingers pointing up, against the outside of your left leg. Press your left leg and right arm together, lifting your spine and twisting your body gently to the left (as shown). Hold for 5–15 breaths; release and repeat on the other side.