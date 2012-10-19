Alanis Morissette: Training for the Bizz Johnson Marathon

Run along with 2009 Grammy Award–winning singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette as she prepares for her first race.

On October 11, Alanis will run the Bizz Johnson Marathon in Susanville, Calif., to raise money for the National Eating Disorders Association. Eating disorders are of special concern to Alanis, who has said that there were times in her life when she had an unhealthy relationship with food. Since 2008, Alanis has embraced a healthy lifestyle focused on nutrient awareness and finding other forms of comfort outside of food.

“Training for this marathon has allowed me to view food as delicious fuel/medicine, as well as exercise as an incredible practice of self-care and attunement,” she says. Here, she blogs about what shes learning about runningand herselfin preparation for the race.



I'm getting faster as my race approaches

By Alanis Morissette

I woke up early this morning but I'm going to be taking meetings scattered throughout the day, so my run will be later this afternoon.

Im getting faster! I notice the parts of my training that have increased my pace the most are:

Running with someone who is faster than I am (as I see her body disappear into a tiny 1-inch version of herself, I am inspired to pull up my running-shoe straps!) Doing 1/4-mile repeats: I run at anywhere between 8 and 9.5 mph on the treadmill for 2 minutes straight, then walk for 2 minutes. I repeat that anywhere from 7 to 14 times. The next time I run after having done them, I run faster!

Eating at night (especially foods with lots of salt) and not sleeping enough make me sluggish. So although I do both from time to time (for fun's sake), I know that the next morning I may feel like I'm dragging a little.

I would say that sleep, diet, a general sense of well-being, and inspiration (music, a running partner, variety in the run routes) all make a huge difference.

More tomorrow!

xx Alanis

