How to Keep Money Problems From Getting You Down

Worrying about money sure can drain the joy out of life. But instead of just lamenting, do something about it, says financial expert Jean Chatzky, author of The Difference: How Anyone Can Prosper in Even the Toughest Times, who blogs at JeanChatzky.com. “The people who assert control over finances are significantly happier than the ones who dont,” she says.

For instance, worrying about the stock market, something you cant control, is useless, she says. Instead, go to the retirement calculator at ChooseToSave.org and crunch your numbers.

“Then say, ‘All right, what if I saved this much more? What if I work a little longer?” she says. If you cant figure out what to do, hire a certified financial advisor, Chatzky advises. “Just have them do an annual assessment, as you would a checkup with your doctor.”