The Right Fuel for Your Run

Jenny Hadfield
May 23, 2013

Attention, all runners: The right combo of foods will make you faster and stronger. The ideal fuel-up formula is lean protein + complex carbs + fiber + healthy fat.

Try one of these three tasty suggestions for each meal.

Breakfast:

  • Top 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 poached egg and 1 ounce low-fat Swiss cheese.

  • Sprinkle 1/2 ounce almonds, 1/4 cup raisins, and 1/2 cup sliced strawberries on 1 cup cooked oatmeal.

  • Spread 1 tablespoon natural peanut butter on a whole-wheat tortilla; top with 1 sliced banana and 1 tablespoon honey.

Lunch:

  • Top a bowl of fresh spinach with 4 ounces chunk light tuna in water, drained; 1 ounce feta cheese; and 1/2 ounce sliced almonds.

  • Enjoy 1 cup minestrone soup with a slice of whole-grain bread and 2 tablespoons hummus.

  • Make a sandwich with 3 ounces grilled chicken, 1/4 cup mashed avocado, and veggies on 2 slices whole-wheat bread; add a side of baby carrots.

Dinner:

  • Top 2 ounces whole-wheat pasta with a splash of olive oil, 1 cup steamed broccoli, and 3 ounces grilled chicken.

  • Have 1 serving thin-crust veggie pizza (we like Kashi Roasted Vegetable) with a spinach salad.

  • Serve 3 ounces baked chicken and 1 cup steamed veggies (such as a mix of carrots, peppers, and cauliflower) over 1 cup brown rice.

