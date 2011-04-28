Laura Leighton’s Simple Thrills

Getty ImagesFrom Health magazine

My favorite holiday ritual: On Christmas morning, we always make breakfast and everyone eats before we open any presents. I makemuffins and homemade applesauce, which I dont think anyone likes

as much as I do ... I just love the way it makes the house smell!

When I need an energy boost, nothing beats … an apple with peanut butter. Has to be natural peanut butter, though ... I just cant do that peanut butter with all the extra sugar.

When I hit an exercise rut, I … call a friend to meet me for a walk. It always helps to make exercising a social opportunity!

The thing that surprises me about myself: Im not as good at multitasking as I think I used to be, and Im starting to sound like such an oldlady (“Turn that music down,” “Ow, my back”)!

My favorite natural beauty trick: Drink lots of water!

And sleep ....wish I had time to get more of that, but at least drink water. Oh, and sunscreenis that natural?

The secret to a happy marriage is … separate bathroomsand closets.

My best advice for juggling work and family is … separate bathroomsandclosets!

My happy-life mantra: Make time for friends and family. Giggle, eat good food.

Doug and I would never … use Cool Whip instead of real whipped cream.

My worst beauty mistake was: Dying my hair platinum blond. I thought it would be fun to try it for a role, but the red in my hair was really hard to get rid ofI had apricot hair for about 48 hours, and when we finally got it blond, my kids didn't recognize me!

My definition of real beauty is: Happiness...Everyone is beautiful when they're happy. Eyes smile.

My biggest health regret is: Not always having enough time to sit down and eat...Always grabbing something on the go.

I refuse to feel guilty about: Dark chocolate.