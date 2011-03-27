How to Get Rid of Frizzy, Flat, or Graying Hair

We may be beauty editors, but our hair is just like everyone else'sit gets frizzy, falls flat, and resists attempts at quick blowouts. But because were lucky enough to spend our days interviewing beauty experts and testing new products, we've stumbled upon a few hair tricks that are just plain amazing. Here, our favorites.

How to: Make a blowout last

“My hair is parched from years of highlighting, and Ive learned that shampooing frequently makes it even drier. Now, I wash my hair every three days and use these tricks to keep it looking fresh.” Colleen Sullivan, Beauty and Fashion Editor

Always wear a shower cap.

“On days that Im not shampooing, I pull my hair into a ponytail, secure it with a soft scrunchie (hair elastics can leave dents), then pop on a shower cap before I shower. Without it, my hairline gets frizzy from the steam.”

Freshen up with dry shampoo.

“Three days after a blowout, my hair looks limp. (If you have oily hair, this might happen sooner.) So, before my shower, I flip my head upside down and spray the roots with Oscar Blandi Pronto Dry Shampoo Spray ($21) as I tousle them with my fingers. Then I shower with a shower cap, and when I take my hair down afterward it has more volume and the oiliness is gone.”

Keep things smooth.

“If I notice that my hair is looking greasy or frizzy, I neaten it up with a flat iron. Rather than sliding the iron down the length of my hair, I just pick up small sections of the top layer and tap them with the flat iron, opening and closing it a few times near the roots or anywhere else thats messy.”

How to: Prevent hair damage

“I get my hair relaxed, and that can dry it out. Plus, Im training for a marathon, so I do a lot of running, which exposes my strands to sun, salt, and wind. Still, my stylist is impressed with how healthy my hair is when I stick to this routine.” Rozalynn S. Frazier, Assistant Editor

Leave conditioner in.

“If my hair is feeling dry, I wash it on a weekend morning, apply regular makes frizz!) I use Moroccanoil Treatment ($39); it smooths and adds shine but doesnt build up residue over time like some serums can.”

How to: Hide gray roots growing in

“Ive had gray hair since I was 15, so I get it dyed. But since it grows so quickly, I can see roots in as little as three weeks. These tricks help me squeeze out two more weeks before I have to go back to the salon.” Jennifer Goldstein, Beauty and Fashion News Editor

Add some texture.

“When my hair lays flat, the line of demarcation between gray and brown is really obvious. To prevent that, I use Sally Hershberger Wave Spray to add texture so the gray sort of gets hidden in the volume.”

Make a zigzag part.

“A straight, center part puts the gray on display, so I use the end of a rattail comb to make a side part that zigzags. This makes it harder to see the roots and kind of tricks the eye into thinking the gray might just be a reflection from the lights or even a highlight.”

Cover it up.

“When the gray section gets to about one-eighth of an inch, I hide it with Avon Advance Techniques Grey Root Touch Up ($6), a temporary color that washes out at the end of the day. It has a mascara-type brush that distributes the color evenly so its not just shellacked on the top layer.”

How to: Add volume to fine hair

“My fine hair can fall flat by noon if Im not careful. Since I consider even a round brush high-maintenance, I use these tricks to get volume with less work.” Kate Stinchfield, Health.com Editorial Assistant

Boost the roots.

“After I shower, I let my hair air-dry a bit while I do my makeup and get dressed. Then, I saturate my roots with Kiehls Super Thick Volumizer ($18.50), concentrating most of the spritzes on my crown area.”

Flip and dry.

“The more I touch my hair with round brushes, the flatter it seems to fall. So I just flip my head upside down and blast away on the hottest air setting. When its almost dry, I flip up, turn the setting to cool, then use a small brush to smooth the ends while blowing them with cool air.”

Clip it up.

“After drying, I pull the front section of my hair back to create a mini-pompadour then secure it with a clip. I leave it up as long I can, and when I take it down I have volume that lasts.”