America's Healthiest Families With Dr. Oz

Teresa HoganFrom Health magazine

“Ive gained weight, and the pounds wont budge.” “My kids are pickythey complain about most vegetables and reach for cookies.” “I try to make it to the gym but rarely do.”

Sound familiar? Meet the Carroll family, whose challenges were like most of ours. They aimed to eat healthier and exercise regularly, but wondered if it was even possible with their crazy-busy lifestyle. Kathleen, 46, often travels for work (she owns a consulting company), so she rarely sees the inside of her gym. Meanwhile, her husband, Randy, 50, works in retail, with shifts that can begin at 4:30 a.m. or end at midnight, which meant he often turned to carb-heavy snacks left in the break room.



Teresa Hogan

Healthying up their diet was a key goal. Kathleen wanted to drop the stubborn 10 pounds shed gained last winter. Randywho takes medication for high cholesterolhoped to eat smarter to ward off the heart disease that plagues his family. And the couple wanted to break kids, Dillon, 11, and Peyton, 5, of habits like reaching for cookies and eating around most veggies on their plates. In fact, Dillon had recently started carrying a few extra pounds, which they knew upset him.

“We needed better exercise and eating strategies that worked for the whole family,” Kathleen says. “What we were doing wasnt working.”

We asked Oprahs go-to doctor, Mehmet C. Oz, MDwho gets his own show this monthto give Kathleen and her family a custom health makeover. Heres how hes changed their diet and livesand may just change yours.

The Carroll Family Makeover

10 Habits of Healthy Families

Dr. Oz's Favorite Foods

Dr. Oz's Quick Morning Workout

How to Predict Your Real Age

How to Make Your Own Obstacle Course at Home

About Dr. Oz's New Show

A Special Thank You, Asics!

To help the Carroll family get moving, ASICS treated each family member to a new pair of walking shoes. Randy received ASICS GEL-Motion, Kathleen now sports a pair of GEL-4-To-8s, and kids Dillon and Peyton were both given ASICS GT-2140s.

Thanks, Asics!