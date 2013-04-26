Amy Sedaris: My Happy-Life Moves

IstockphotoFrom Health magazine
Actress and comedian Amy Sedaris, featured in the new movie Jennifers Body, shares her very personal tricks for joy-packed days.
Being healthy means …
Never having to say youre sorry.
My ultimate late-night craving is …
To go to bed with a stomach so full that its tight.
Cupcakes are …
Prone to going stale after two days.
Youll never catch me eating …
Huevos rancheros or a breakfast burrito.
I work out because …
If I dont, Ill never leave my apartment.
At the gym, youll find me …
Making excuses for why I cant exercise that day.
The person who epitomizes real beauty is …
A rare breed.
Playing Jerri Blankwhos not conventionally attractivein Strangers With Candy has made me ...
Receive compliments that I am more attractive than Jerri Blank.
My favorite kind of book to snuggle up with is …
A tragedy, crime novel, or mystery.
The number-one rule for entertaining is …
“Go with what you know.”
My family makes me …
Realize that no matter how hard you try, you really cant reinvent yourself.
Being humorist and author David Sedariss little sister is …
A full-time job.
The best lesson my family taught me was …
Timing.
I am absurdly grateful for …
My health and opportunities that come my wayand that I am only allergic to shellfish.
I spoil myself by ...
Not having a cellular phone.
My happy-life motto is …
“This too will change.”