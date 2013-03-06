Magic Move: Stress Be Gone

IstockphotoYou know those days when youre hunched over your computer for so long that your shoulders start to creep up to your ears? That kind of work tension can cause shoulder and neck pain, and eventually damage tendons and ligaments, leaving you hurting long-term.

Next time youre in career knots, melt away the tension with this yoga Shoulder Stretch.

How-to:

Sit comfortably at your desk, or stand with your feet together. Raise your left arm overhead, bending your elbow and placing your fingertips at the base of your neck. (Your left elbow should be pointing toward the ceiling.)

Take hold of your left elbow with your right hand, and guide it in toward your body so your left hand reaches farther down your back. Move slowly, and use the back of your head to gently guide your elbow backward. Hold for 5–15 breaths, then release and repeat on the opposite side.