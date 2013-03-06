Better Than Botox? How a New Treatment Nixed My Wrinkles

BeforeSure, you're familiar with Botox, but have you heard about Dysport, the newly approved injectable wrinkle treatment? Well, it is an instant anti-ager. How do I know it makes you look younger? I recently got Dysport injections from Neil Sadick, MD, a dermatologist in New York City.

Heres why I did it: Just after my 30th birthday, I noticed a vertical crease between my brows that stayed put whether I was smiling or frowning. Soon after, within a one-week period, I had several strangers stop me on the sidewalk to say, “Smile!” (Gotta love those blunt New Yorkers.) After each of those remarks, Id think to myself, I am happydont I look it? Then Id notice my reflection in a window and see that, no, in fact, I didnt look happy. I looked mad at the world.

After

Being a generally happy, relaxed person, I decided Id like to look it. So last spring, I asked my dermatologist about Dysport, the injectable wrinkle treatment that “freezes” muscles so they cannot make the involuntary contractions that lead to wrinkles and, in my case, a permanently pissed expression. Like Botox, Dysport is made from a modified version of botulinum toxin that inhibits facial muscle contractions. And, according to Dr. Sadick, it seems to take effect more quickly than Botox and last a tiny bit longer. Since its been used safely in Europe for years, I figured Id give it a try.

It took Dr. Sadick about five minutes to administer the treatment, and it was absolutely painless. The next morning, I wasnt really able to raise or furrow my eyebrows, which freaked me out a bit. But three days later, the treatment seemed to settle in and I was able to make normal (if slightly subdued) facial expressions. Amazingly, though, my forehead wrinkles and that nasty vertical crease had disappeared. I looked happy and relaxed, and, interestingly, I felt more relaxed. I also found the tension headaches I used to get in the afternoon (probably brought on by staring at small type on a computer screen) had stopped. An unexpected bonus!

Now its been 10 weeks since my Dysport treatment and I am thrilled with the results. If I stare intently at myself, I can see that the vertical line is starting to creep slowly back onto my face, but its still a million times better than it was. As for my forehead? It remains blissfully line free.