Unwind and Recharge With Half Moon Pose

If you're like most people I know, you've likely had to make tough changes to adapt to an even tougher economic climate. If you're having trouble adjusting, take a cue from the moon with Half Moon Pose. This posture teaches us to relax and surrender to change, since the moon is in a constant state of waxing and waningbut that continual shifting doesn't make it weak. All you have to do is glance at a full moon and you will be convinced this is a serious power to reckon with. So give this post a trywe could all use a lesson in shifting and changing with the times.

Stand with your feet wide and your right foot turned out to the side at 90 degrees. Bend your right knee and place your fingertips on the flooror a yoga block, if you need some supportabout a torsos distance in front of that foot. Make sure that your thumb is in line with your pinky toe. Lean your body forward so the weight comes into that right hand so that you may balance on the right foot and the right hand. Your left leg is going to lift up until it is parallel with the floor. Flex the top foot and slightly turn the hip open towards the ceilingbut make sure not to overdo this. Straighten your standing leg as much as possible. Without locking the knee, engage the muscles of the leg to support you. Once you are comfortable here, bring your left hand up so that it is in one line with your right arm. If you are comfortable and the balance is easy, try looking up at the left hand. Hold for 5–15 breaths. Release gently and repeat on your other side. Practice this pose regularly to improve your balance and strengthen your abs and thighs.