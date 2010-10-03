Your Healthy-Stay Checklist

Chris HornadayDont let a mishap at your hotel or vacation rental ruin the fun. Before you book, make sure these safety measures are in place, says Meri-K Appy, president of the Home Safety Council, a national nonprofit in Washington, D.C.

Hotels

Sprinklers on every floor. Beware: Some older hotels may only have them in the restaurants, but theyre crucial for protecting you in case of fire. If sprinklers are not on every floor, find another place to stay.

Childproofing. Some chains like Loews will childproof a room for you prior to arrival if you give them a heads-up. If your hotel doesnt offer this service, bring your own supplies (plug covers, cabinet latches, etc.) and do a childproofing run-through before you let your kids in the room.

Windows guards. If a hotel doesnt have them installed, they should at least have windows that lock.

Vacation homes